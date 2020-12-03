Global  
 

Brexit deal top of agenda at Prime Minister's Questions

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Sir Keir Starmer urged Boris Johnson to deliver the Brexit deal he promisedafter insisting Labour will “vote in the national interest” should one besecured.

In response, the Prime Minister accused the Labour leader of“silence” on the matter and claimed the UK will become a “magnet for overseasinvestment” whether there is a deal or not.


Starmer self-isolates after staff member tests positive for Covid [Video]

Starmer self-isolates after staff member tests positive for Covid

Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating after a member of his private office stafftested positive for coronavirus. A spokesman for the Labour leader said thathe had not shown any symptoms of the disease but would be working from home inline with Government regulations.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:28Published
Keir Starmer urges public to shop local on Small Business Saturday [Video]

Keir Starmer urges public to shop local on Small Business Saturday

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer urges the public to shop local this SmallBusiness Saturday. While on a visit to a gin distillery in Portsmouth, theLabour leader calls for more Government support for small businesses.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Starmer calls for cross-party approach to vaccine communcation [Video]

Starmer calls for cross-party approach to vaccine communcation

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls on the Government to apply a cross-partyapproach to communication on the coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Starmer: Labour a “united front” on Brexit [Video]

Starmer: Labour a “united front” on Brexit

Sir Keir Starmer says the Labour Party has presented “a strong united front” over the last few months despite “different opinions” on a Brexit deal. Negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom on a post-Brexit trade agreement are currently taking place in Westminster. The Labour leader’s comments come amid reports of a shadow cabinet split on support for the deal. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published

Boris Johnson: A good Brexit deal is still there to be done [Video]

Boris Johnson: A good Brexit deal is still there to be done

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells MPs that “a good deal is there to be done”ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen. He explains that the EU wascurrently insisting on terms which no "prime minister should accept".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Brexit negotiations: Talk of 'no deal' grows as deadline looms [Video]

Brexit negotiations: Talk of 'no deal' grows as deadline looms

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:27Published
'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove [Video]

'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove

Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "If sweet reason prevails, we can get an agreement" said the cabinet minister. "I've got confidence in the Prime Minister to stand up for the UK's interests", he added. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published
Brexit endgame: Boris Johnson heads to Brussels as UK and EU make last-ditch effort to reach deal [Video]

Brexit endgame: Boris Johnson heads to Brussels as UK and EU make last-ditch effort to reach deal

The UK Prime Minister will have dinner with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a final push for a post-Brexit deal, barely three weeks before an economic rupture beckons at the end of the year.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 06:05Published

A good deal is still there to be done, says PM [Video]

A good deal is still there to be done, says PM

The prime minister has told MPs that "a good deal is there to be done" ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this afternoon. Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson also admitted that the EU is currently insisting on terms which no prime minister could accept. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:13Published
Prime Minister departs for PMQs [Video]

Prime Minister departs for PMQs

Boris Johnson has departed Number 10 ahead of Prime Minister's Questions. Labour opposition leader Sir Keir Startmer will not be in the Commons today, but will take part virtually, after a member of his office staff contracted coronavirus. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published

Country cannot cope with no-deal says Labour MP [Video]

Country cannot cope with no-deal says Labour MP

Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has warned that the country does not have the "capacity" to "absorb" a no-deal Brexit given the state of the economy following the pandemic. "The capacity we've got to absorb no deal and all the damage that would cause", he said, "that has gone, if it ever existed at all". The Labour MP said "there should be a deal already", adding that "the need to get that deal in place is even more pressing than a year ago". "If you look at what is left to negotiate", he said, "it is not insurmountable - there should be a deal". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published

36 UK MPs write to British foreign secretary on Indian farmers' agitation

 In a letter addressed to UK's foreign secretary, Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi claimed, "The introduction of these new laws by the Indian government..
IndiaTimes

UK and EU leaders to hold crunch talks on post-Brexit ties

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union's top official are set to...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Johnson, von der Leyen to meet in Brussels as Brexit clock ticks [Video]

Johnson, von der Leyen to meet in Brussels as Brexit clock ticks

Both the UK and the EU fear they will be unable to reach a deal before the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published
Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for last-minute Brexit deal dinner [Video]

Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for last-minute Brexit deal dinner

Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels in an attempt to reach a breakthrough on apost-Brexit trade deal over dinner with European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen. The Prime Minister and the EU..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Michael Gove: It can't be a deal at any price [Video]

Michael Gove: It can't be a deal at any price

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove tells BBC Breakfast that the PrimeMinister wants to avoid tariffs on trade with the European Union, but not atany cost.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published