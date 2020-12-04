Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending: Alfred Molina

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Trending: Alfred Molina

Trending: Alfred Molina

Alfred Molina is set to reprise his role as Doctor Octopus in the upcoming Spiderman movie.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Alfred Molina to return as Doctor Octopus in ‘Spider-Man 3’: report

Molina’s character first appeared in 2004’s "Spider-Man 2" starring Toby Maguire.
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrPolygon


‘Spider-Man 3’: Alfred Molina returning as Dr Octopus

Molina has joined the cast as Otto Octavius, a scientist-turned-villain who starred in Sam Raimi’s...
Hindu - Published

'Spider-Man 3': Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst Ink Deal to Return, Tobey Maguire's In Talks

Besides past Peter Parkers, Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx's Electro and Emma Stone's...
AceShowbiz - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Some In Edgewater And Rogers Park Have Not Received Mail For 40 Days [Video]

Some In Edgewater And Rogers Park Have Not Received Mail For 40 Days

We've been digging for months into mail delays that are frustrating residents across the city - to say the least. On Tuesday night, CBS 2’s Tara Molina's investigation took us to one neighborhood..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:25Published
Postal Service Whistleblower Speaks Out About COVID-19 And Mail Service Problems [Video]

Postal Service Whistleblower Speaks Out About COVID-19 And Mail Service Problems

A Chicago-area postal worker who is battling COVID-19 spoke out Monday out about the mail service delays and issues we’ve spent months uncovering, across the city and surrounding suburbs. CBS 2's..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:18Published
Bronzeville Woman Who Relies On Workers' Comp Checks Says She Isn't Getting Mail [Video]

Bronzeville Woman Who Relies On Workers' Comp Checks Says She Isn't Getting Mail

A Bronzeville woman relies on disability checks to get through the week. The only problem is that she says she can’t rely on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:17Published