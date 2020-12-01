Michael Gove: Businesses in Northern Ireland will be free of all tariffs

Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "If sweet reason prevails, we can get an agreement" said the cabinet minister. "I've got confidence in the Prime Minister to stand up for the UK's interests", he added. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said he hoped the European Union would move in Brexit trade talks to allow a deal to be struck when Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels this week.
Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt says Brexit negotiations with the EU havereached “a critical moment”. She was responding to an urgent question in theCommons on the talks and preparations for the end of the transition period.The question was directed at Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove but he is inBrussels for talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.
First Minister Arlene Foster said she is delighted that the first person inthe world to receive a coronavirus vaccination outside clinical trials is fromher native Co Fermanagh. Speaking to reporters in Enniskillen, Ms Foster said:“Also delighted that here in Northern Ireland we have had the firstvaccinations take place. We are now on our pathway out of Covid-19 and thisdreadful pandemic which has had such an impact on everybody here in NorthernIreland. “This is a very good day and we look forward to the vaccination beingrolled out right across Northern Ireland.”
Sir Keir Starmer urged Boris Johnson to deliver the Brexit deal he promisedafter insisting Labour will “vote in the national interest” should one besecured. In response, the Prime Minister accused the Labour leader of“silence” on the matter and claimed the UK will become a “magnet for overseasinvestment” whether there is a deal or not.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells MPs that “a good deal is there to be done”ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen. He explains that the EU wascurrently insisting on terms which no "prime minister should accept".
Michael Gove tells BBC Breakfast it's 'up to any individual pub owner' whetherto admit customers if they hadn't received a coronavirus vaccine. The Ministerfor the Cabinet Office said mass vaccination..
