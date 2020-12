Richard Delisi was sentenced to 90 years in prison for trying to smuggle 100 pounds of marijuana into Florida from Colombia.



Related videos from verified sources UNDER THE OPEN SKY movie



UNDER THE OPEN SKY movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Mikami, an ex-yakuza of middle age with most of his life in prison, gets released after serving 13 years of sentence for murder. Hoping to find his.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:35 Published 15 hours ago Maryland Man Linked To White Supremacist Group Gets 5 Years In Prison



A Maryland man was sentenced on Tuesday to five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an FBI undercover investigation of a white supremacist group that has espoused using.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:05 Published 15 hours ago Man Sentenced To 7 Years, 4 Months For Setting Fire Inside Store At Westfield Century City Mall



A Missouri man was sentenced to over seven years in prison Thursday after pleading no contest to setting a fire inside a store at the Westfield Century City mall prompting a mass evacuation last year... Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:37 Published 5 days ago