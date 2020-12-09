Video Credit: WFFT - Published 19 hours ago

Fort Wayne Community Schools says due to 'a significant number of staff absences', all Lincoln Elementary School students will work remotely Dec.

FWCS: Lincoln Elementary School to go remote until January due to staff shortage

The delay.

Lincoln elementary school students will work from home the rest of the semester.

This is due to staffing shortages in the school.students will attend in-person classes tomorrow and begin virtual learning december 10th through 17th.students will be allowed to bring home electric devices and learning materials.

In-person classes are expected to resume after winter break on january