FWCS: Lincoln Elementary School to go remote until January due to staff shortage

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Fort Wayne Community Schools says due to 'a significant number of staff absences', all Lincoln Elementary School students will work remotely Dec.

10-17.

The delay.

Lincoln elementary school students will work from home the rest of the semester.

This is due to staffing shortages in the school.students will attend in-person classes tomorrow and begin virtual learning december 10th through 17th.students will be allowed to bring home electric devices and learning materials.

In-person classes are expected to resume after winter break on january




