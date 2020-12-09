Global  
 

'Back down or it's no-deal', UK PM Johnson warns EU

'Back down or it's no-deal', UK PM Johnson warns EU

'Back down or it's no-deal', UK PM Johnson warns EU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Wednesday it must scrap demands which he says are unacceptable if there is to be a Brexit trade deal to avoid a turbulent breakup in three weeks.


