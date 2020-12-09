'Back down or it's no-deal', UK PM Johnson warns EU
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Wednesday it must scrap demands which he says are unacceptable if there is to be a Brexit trade deal to avoid a turbulent breakup in three weeks.
Sir Keir Starmer urged Boris Johnson to deliver the Brexit deal he promisedafter insisting Labour will “vote in the national interest” should one besecured. In response, the Prime Minister accused the Labour leader of“silence” on the matter and claimed the UK will become a “magnet for overseasinvestment” whether there is a deal or not.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
The prime minister has told MPs that "a good deal is there to be done" ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this afternoon. Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson also admitted that the EU is currently insisting on terms which no prime minister could accept.
Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells MPs that “a good deal is there to be done”ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen. He explains that the EU wascurrently insisting on terms which no "prime minister should accept".
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the deal struck with the EuropeanCommission on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement “puts the peopleof Northern Ireland first”. Mr Gove said the three aims of the UK’s commandpaper were met as he updated MPs with a statement on Brexit in the Commons.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
The UK Prime Minister will have dinner with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a final push for a post-Brexit deal, barely three weeks before an economic rupture beckons at the end of the..