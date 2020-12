Keeping seniors engaged during the socially distanced holiday season Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:49s - Published 4 days ago Keeping seniors engaged during the socially distanced holiday season The holiday season is looking very different for many Americans who won't be visiting family this year. It's a decision that's hard on everyone, but especially seniors. 0

IT'S A DECISION THAT'S HARD ON EVERYONE...BUT ESPECIALLY SENIORS. THE MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PROGRAM "DEVOTED HEALTH" SAYS...IT'S SEEING A RISE IN HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE CASES, HEART DISEASE, AND MEMORY LOSS ISSUES...ALL SIGNS OF DEPRESSION. KEEPING SENIORS ENGAGED CAN MAKE A BIG DIFFERENCE...IN HELPING THEM MANAGE THEIR STRESS. ONE OF THE THINGS I REALLY WOULD RECOMMEND IS ACTUALLY HAVING THE FAMILY MEMBERS TRY TO GET THE TECHNOLOGY IN THE HANDS OF GRANDPARENTS OR SENIORS IN THEIR FAMILY...WHAT WE FIND IS THAT MAJORITY OF PEOPLE CAN USE THE TECHNOLOGY IF THEY HAVE IT. IF YOU NOTICE YOUR PARENTS OR GRANDPARENTS ARE NOT MAKING THE EFFORT TO REACH OUT...IT'S RECOMMENDED YOU SEEK PROFESSIONAL HELP.





