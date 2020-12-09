People in Skidmore gather to remember Bobbie Jo Stinnett

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 days ago

Gathering in skidmore tonight to remember one of their own -- murdered in a heinous and horrifying crime 16 years ago.

Thanks for joining us, i'm alan van zandt.

Bobbie jo stinnett died at the hands of lisa montgomery in 2004.

And for many friends and family at a candlelight vigil for stinnett tonight in the small nodaway county community, closure will not come until montgomery's death sentence is carried out -- which was scheduled to have been for today, but was delayed when montgomery's legal team contracted covid 19.

Montgomery was sentenced to death in 2007 for strangling stinnett and cutting her unborn baby from her body, then claimed the surviving baby girl as her own.

For those connected to the case, ,it's been a long 13 years since.

(sot: cheryl houston, friend of family: "tonight was about collectively putting our arms around this family, but lisa montgomery's children, who also suffered.

Skidmore is a good community and we take care of each other."

) stinnett's daughter victoria survived and is now almost 16 years old.

Meanwhile, a new execution date for montgomery has been set for january 12th.