TikTok reveals how McDonald's makes its McNuggets

In 2014, a viral photo of “pink slime” became a public relations nightmare for McDonald’s.This pink goop is “ammonia-treated lean beef trimmings” and truly does look like strawberry soft serve.It’s a mash-up of mystery meat parts that are stripped by a machine and then added to burger patties and chicken nuggets to help beef up their appearance.A popular TikTok trend shows fast-food employees drawing back the curtain on how our favorite meals are made.It comes as no surprise then that TikTok user Isaac, who works at McDonald’s, is racking up views for his behind-the-scenes videos.In his video showing the process for McDonald’s chicken nuggets, which now has almost 2 million views, Isaac slams a bag of frozen chicken nuggets on the counter to get them to unstick.He puts a bunch of frozen nuggets into a fryer basket and shakes them around.

Finally, he puts the basket into the fryer, and the frozen nuggets emerge as the classic McNuggets we all know and love.

.What caught the attention of several TikTok viewers, however, was that there are apparently just bags of frozen chicken nuggets readily available.“You are telling me I can get a bag of those chicken nuggets and have chicken nuggets at home???” one person asked.Others seemed skeptical about where the bag of nuggets came from in the first place, but Isaac answered the question in the video’s comments: “Tyson”