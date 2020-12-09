Global  
 

Human Rights Day 2020: How Covid has exposed inequalities | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Human Rights Day 2020: How Covid has exposed inequalities | Oneindia News

Human Rights Day 2020: How Covid has exposed inequalities | Oneindia News

The United Nations observes Human Rights Day on Dec 10 every year.

It was on this day in 1948 that the universal declaration on human rights was adopted by the un gen assembly.

This year’s Human Rights Day theme relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and fovuses on a recovery from the virus which is inclusive and resepcts human rights.

#HumanRightsDay2020 #HumanRights #UnitedNations


