'Giving Gnome' helping feed kids this Christmas

Krug park's holiday lights you'll see a new feature if you take a peak to your left when you come in.a five foot gnome is now part of the display.

He's standing outside the park entrance asking you to give this christmashe's called the "giving gnome" -an idea that came from two local healthcare workers who wanted to make a difference during the covid-19 pandemic kids (sot )"it's been hard on kids.

It's been hard on all of us, but kids haven't been able to see their friends as much, they haven't been able to go out and so it's affected their mental health.

So, it's just one aspect we're trying to help out with."

The gnome is helping kids by making sure they have food to eatthe giving gnome is collecting monetary donations for second harvest food bank through a gofundme.

Prest says 1,500 more people are needing help since the pandemic began.if you want to help,go see the giving gnome or visit this story on our website kq2.com (sot)