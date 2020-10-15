Global  
 

Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, BIDU

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.9%.

Year to date, Baidu registers a 21.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications, trading down 4.1%.

Zoom Video Communications is showing a gain of 480.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 3.8%, and Dollar Tree, trading up 1.7% on the day.




