County surpasses 15-million cases yesterday Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published 1 minute ago County surpasses 15-million cases yesterday The US is breaking coronavirus records, but health experts expect things to get worse as we wait to see the impacts from Thanksgiving. The country surpassed 15-million cases yesterday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE IMPACTS FROMTHANKSGIVING.THE COUNTRY SURPASSED15-MILLION CASES YESTERDAY---MEANING ALMOST ONE IN EVERY 22AMERICANS HAVE TESTED POSITIVEFOR CORONAVIRUS.HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE STILLWARNING PEOPLE NOT TO TRAVEL ORGATHER OUTSIDE THEIR HOUSEHOLDSFOR CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR'S.THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATIONIS ASKING EVERYONE TO STOPHUGGING EACH OTHER-





