Wednesday 12/9 Insider Buying Report: BKI, SBTX

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Black Knight's Director, Joseph M.

Otting, made a $299,951 purchase of BKI, buying 3,383 shares at a cost of $88.66 a piece.

Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag BKI even cheaper than Otting did, with the stock changing hands as low as $87.81 at last check today which is 1.0% under Otting's purchase price.

Black Knight Inc is trading down about 0.3% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Otting made one other purchase in the past year, buying $199,980 shares at a cost of $90.00 each.

And on Tuesday, Director Vickie L.

Capps bought $199,983 worth of Silverback Therapeutics, buying 9,523 shares at a cost of $21.00 each.

Silverback Therapeutics is trading off about 1.4% on the day Wednesday.

So far Capps is in the green, up about 56.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $32.89.




