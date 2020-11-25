Wednesday 12/9 Insider Buying Report: BKI, SBTX Market News Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:54s - Published Wednesday 12/9 Insider Buying Report: BKI, SBTX As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Monday, Black Knight's Director, Joseph M. Otting, made a $299,951 purchase of BKI, buying 3,383 shares at a cost of $88.66 a piece. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag BKI even cheaper than Otting did, with the stock changing hands as low as $87.81 at last check today which is 1.0% under Otting's purchase price. Black Knight Inc is trading down about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Otting made one other purchase in the past year, buying $199,980 shares at a cost of $90.00 each. And on Tuesday, Director Vickie L. Capps bought $199,983 worth of Silverback Therapeutics, buying 9,523 shares at a cost of $21.00 each. Silverback Therapeutics is trading off about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. So far Capps is in the green, up about 56.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $32.89.





