Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Wonder Woman' Director Address Decision To Release Sequel On HBOMAX

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
'Wonder Woman' Director Address Decision To Release Sequel On HBOMAX

'Wonder Woman' Director Address Decision To Release Sequel On HBOMAX

"Wonder Woman 1984" was expected to be one of the be one of the biggest movies of 2020.

Now the film is being released on HBOMAX instead of in the theaters.

Director Patty Jenkins did not expect the movie to release first on a streaming platform.

She believes now is the time for people to see it.

Jenkins said she wishes more audiences could see the film in a theater, but she's happy it's finally releasing.

Last week Warner Bros.

Announced it will make the studio's entire 2021 slate of films available to HBO Max subscribers without an additional fee.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Wonder Woman 1984 Will Make HBO Max History In Another Way

Wonder Woman 1984 Will Make HBO Max History In Another Way It hasn’t been that long since the big announcement was made surrounding director Patty Jenkins’...
WorldNews - Published

Patty Jenkins addresses decision to release 'Wonder Woman 1984' on HBO Max

"Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins did not expect the movie to release first on a streaming...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Wonder Woman 1984 - Behind the IMAX Frame [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 - Behind the IMAX Frame

Check out the official "Behind the IMAX Frame" featurette for the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:40Published
Christopher Nolan blasts HBO and Warner Bros [Video]

Christopher Nolan blasts HBO and Warner Bros

Now to a blockbuster battle. Christopher Nolan - the mastermind behind some of the biggest films like The Dark Knight is blasting Warner Brothers and HBO Max.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:00Published
Trending: Christopher Nolan Slams Warner Brothers [Video]

Trending: Christopher Nolan Slams Warner Brothers

Director Christopher Nolan has slammed Warner Brothers for their decision to stream their 2020-2021 films on HBO Max on the same day they are set to release in theaters.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published