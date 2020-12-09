Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published 19 hours ago

'Wonder Woman' Director Address Decision To Release Sequel On HBOMAX

"Wonder Woman 1984" was expected to be one of the be one of the biggest movies of 2020.

Now the film is being released on HBOMAX instead of in the theaters.

Director Patty Jenkins did not expect the movie to release first on a streaming platform.

She believes now is the time for people to see it.

Jenkins said she wishes more audiences could see the film in a theater, but she's happy it's finally releasing.

Last week Warner Bros.

Announced it will make the studio's entire 2021 slate of films available to HBO Max subscribers without an additional fee.