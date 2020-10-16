Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Weirdest Smash Bros Characters Ever

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 09:01s - Published
Top 10 Weirdest Smash Bros Characters Ever

Top 10 Weirdest Smash Bros Characters Ever

The Smash Bros.

Roster has grown immensely over the years!

For this list, we’re looking at the most bizarre and absurd fighters to have made playable appearances in “Smash Bros.”

The Smash Bros.

Roster has grown immensely over the years!

For this list, we’re looking at the most bizarre and absurd fighters to have made playable appearances in “Smash Bros.” Our countdown includes Wario, Mr. Game & Watch, Piranha Plant, Snake, Wii Fit Trainer and more!




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Iconic Video Game Characters That Were Toned Down [Video]

Top 10 Iconic Video Game Characters That Were Toned Down

Some of these video game characters are almost unrecognizable from their original versions! For this list, we’ll be looking at games that - for better or for worse - downplayed certain characters in..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:19Published