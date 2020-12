UK Issues Allergy Warning About Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine After Patients Fall Ill Veuer - Duration: 00:51s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:51s - Published UK Issues Allergy Warning About Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine After Patients Fall Ill Within 24 hours of the first day of Britain’s mass vaccination program, the UK is issuing a warning to people with a history of significant allergic reactions to medicines, food or vaccines to not get the vaccine. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story. 0

