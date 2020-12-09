Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:39s - Published 3 weeks ago

Step back in time and hunt for treasure at this vintage shop

Lizzy Sweigart has been thrifting since before it was cool and has always collected rare treasures that would catch her eye.

She knew someday she would own her shop, but it was a distant dream.

However, this distant dream soon became a reality when she and her dad opened up The Times Vintage in 2013.

Now seven years later, her storefront has become a community staple where customers are always amazed at Sweigart’s latest vintage finds.

“As a society, it connects us through the times, and it’s just like beautiful on many levels.” The bright colors and retro style of the store is a sight to see while customers browse the aisles, turning back time with every treasure they find.

Throughout the years, Sweiga...