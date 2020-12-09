Global  
 

'No Cowboys showed up' — Skip Bayless on Dallas' loss to Lamar Jackson's Ravens | UNDISPUTED

If the season actually started yesterday for the Dallas Cowboys like Skip said on the show, they didn’t get off to a hot start.

Dallas was able to move the ball at times against the Baltimore Ravens defense but Zeke was still held under a hundred yards rushing with no touchdowns and Andy Dalton passed for just under 300 yards with 2 touchdowns and a pick.

Lamar and the Ravens ran wild on the Cowboys defense averaging nearly 8 yards a carry and racking up 294 total yards in their 34-to-17 victory.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Cowboys' defeat.


