JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Talks About Investing In Treasury

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon told CNBC he wouldn't touch US Treasurys with a "10-foot pole." Dimon says they're a poor investment right now.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note was last at around only 0.9%.

That comes despite having doubled in around four months.

Business Insider reports that interest rates remain near record lows and investors prefer equities right now.

Speaking at a virtual conference, Dimon said there may be a bubble in some parts of the stock market, but not all of it.

He also expressed support for a second US stimulus package.