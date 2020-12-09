Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published 5 days ago

Burger King Introduces French Fry Sundae In Singapore

Burger King is customers in Singapore a special treat.

Burger King has released an ice-cream sundae with chocolate, maple syrup, and French fries.

Business Insider reports that Burger King has released a limited-edition dessert like no other in Singapore.

Burger King released the limited edition menu item after noticing how customers dipped fries in their ice-cream, it said.

Burger King's thin fries are placed in the bottom of a cup, which is then covered in ice-cream.