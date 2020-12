Was NFL Wrong For Playing a Game After Dez Bryant Tested Positive for COVID-19? Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 02:01s - Published 9 minutes ago Was NFL Wrong For Playing a Game After Dez Bryant Tested Positive for COVID-19? Dez Bryant of the Baltimore Ravens tested positive for Covid-19 before the game against the Dallas Cowboys and did not play 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend