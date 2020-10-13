Detecting COVID through wastewater

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:39s - Published 14 seconds ago

New research from a Florida university says using the restroom could help experts track and better prepare for COVID-19.

TIDE BLOOM AND HOW TO PROTECTYOURSELF...HEAD TO FOX 4 NOW DOTCNEW RESEARCH FROM ONE UNIVERSITYIN OUR STATE, SAYS USING THERESTROOM COULD HELP EXPERTSTRACK AND BETTER PREPARE FORCOVID-19.RESEARCHERS AT FLORIDA ATLANTICUNIVERSITY ARE USING *WASTEWATERON CAMPUS TO FOLLOW THE VIRUS.SAMPLES ARE KEPT COOL AND TAKENTO A LAB WHERE OVER THE COURSEOF SEVERAL DAYS - TESTS ARE DONETO LOOK FOR SIGNS OFCORONAVIRUS.SOT : "when we started testingseveral months ago the covamounts were fairly low.

Theconcentrations have increasedwith time." BUTT SOT : "the pastsample we took a couple of weeksago, it spiked quite a b