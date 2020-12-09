Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Chinese man rescues 10-year-old boy that fell into frozen lake
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Chinese man rescues 10-year-old boy that fell into frozen lake
Video Credit:
Newsflare STUDIO
- Duration: 01:14s - Published
25 seconds ago
A heroic man rescued a boy who fell into a frozen lake in northwestern China.
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Coronavirus disease 2019
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
YouTube
Microsoft
UEFA Champions League
Google
Texas
City of Brussels
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Republican Party
United Nations
İstanbul Başakşehir F.K.
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Brussels
Olivia Jade
Boris
NFL Power Rankings
Pfizer Covid 19
FireEye
Casey Goodson
Steps
AirPods Max
Dez Bryant
Safe Harbor
Lamar
Coach K
Duke
Rio Tinto
WORTH WATCHING
Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses
Biden to pick Vilsack for agriculture: report
Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul to Face Off in Exhibition Match
RB Leipzig v Man United: Champions League match preview