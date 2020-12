Mothers' Day celebrations toned down in Panama amid coronavirus pandemic euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published Mothers' Day celebrations toned down in Panama amid coronavirus pandemic Due to a coronavirus curfew, traditional serenades were performed during the day, when usually they take place at night or early in the morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Panama Country in Central America Iota strengthens to Category 5, heads to Nicaragua



Iota exploded into a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane on Monday and was due to collide with northeastern Nicaragua overnight. Colette Luke has the latest. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:21 Published on December 21, 1853 Guatemala army rescues flood victims after Hurricane Eta



As the remnants of Hurricane Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970

Related news from verified sources