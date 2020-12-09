Allergic reactions prompt warning on UK vaccine
[NFA] Britain’s medicine regulator has advised that people with a history of significant allergies do not get Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, after two people reported severe adverse reactions on the first day of rollout.
Olivia Chan reports.
2 UK Health Workers Suffer Allergic Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine2 UK Health Workers Suffer Allergic Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine.
After the U.K.'s first day of mass
coronavirus vaccinations on Dec. 8, .
National Health Service (NHS) England says two health care..
UK Issues Allergy Warning About Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine After Patients Fall IllWithin 24 hours of the first day of Britain’s mass vaccination program, the UK is issuing a warning to people with a history of significant allergic reactions to medicines, food or vaccines to not..
People with history of allergic reactions warned against getting vaccineUK regulators have issued a warning that people who have a history of“significant” allergic reactions should not currently receive thePfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. It comes after two NHS staff..