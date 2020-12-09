Allergic reactions prompt warning on UK vaccine

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:49s - Published
[NFA] Britain’s medicine regulator has advised that people with a history of significant allergies do not get Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, after two people reported severe adverse reactions on the first day of rollout.

Olivia Chan reports.


