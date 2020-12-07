Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canada Approves Pfizer Vaccine

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Canada Approves Pfizer Vaccine

Canada Approves Pfizer Vaccine

Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month, and four million doses of the vaccine by March.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Safe, effective and of good quality': Canada approves Pfizer's vaccine

Canada has become the latest country to approve Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine - describing it as...
Sky News - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsCP24


Trudeau: Canada to get Pfizer vaccine by end of this year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday Canada will get up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsCP24


Canada In Deal With Pfizer For Covid-19 Vaccine As UK Begins Vaccination

Canada has secured an agreement with Pfizer to begin early delivery of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •CTV News



Related videos from verified sources

UK Issues Allergy Warning About Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine After Patients Fall Ill [Video]

UK Issues Allergy Warning About Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine After Patients Fall Ill

Within 24 hours of the first day of Britain’s mass vaccination program, the UK is issuing a warning to people with a history of significant allergic reactions to medicines, food or vaccines to not..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection Within 10 Days Of Being Vaccinated [Video]

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection Within 10 Days Of Being Vaccinated

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine confers more than 50% protection against the virus within 10 days of receiving the first dose. Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with BioNTech, said the vaccine was more..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Final Review Phase With US Government Regulators [Video]

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Final Review Phase With US Government Regulators

CBS4's Danya Bacchus reports from California.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:18Published