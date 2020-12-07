Canada Approves Pfizer Vaccine
Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month, and four million doses of the vaccine by March.
UK Issues Allergy Warning About Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine After Patients Fall IllWithin 24 hours of the first day of Britain’s mass vaccination program, the UK is issuing a warning to people with a history of significant allergic reactions to medicines, food or vaccines to not..
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection Within 10 Days Of Being VaccinatedPfizer's COVID-19 vaccine confers more than 50% protection against the virus within 10 days of receiving the first dose.
Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with BioNTech, said the vaccine was more..
Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Final Review Phase With US Government RegulatorsCBS4's Danya Bacchus reports from California.