As plans are developed for a COVID-19 vaccine to be rolled out in Massachusetts, there is a mixed view about the willingness to receive it as soon as they could.

New study results found that the shots had an efficacy rate of 94.1%. The company says doses of the...

A new study in monkeys suggests that a blood test could predict the effectiveness of a COVID-19...

Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its...