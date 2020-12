This guy 3D printed an Iron Man helmet for his cat Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:52s - Published 5 minutes ago This guy 3D printed an Iron Man helmet for his cat Marvel needs to consider adding this “Iron Cat” to the Avengers crew!Video courtesy of @mon_copain_ray on Instagram 0

