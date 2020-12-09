Mariah Carey 'spent £4 million on Apple TV+ Christmas special'

Global  
 

Video Credit: Bang Media World
Music star Mariah Carey spent £4 million on her Apple TV+ Christmas special, according to a report.


Mariah Carey had to rethink plans for her 2020 Christmas special to make sure everything was COVID compliant.

 Mariah Carey is adding another chapter to her Christmas legacy: "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special." Premiering Dec. 4 on Apple TV+, Carey shares how she..
The trailer for Mariah Carey's upcoming Apple TV+ special, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," debuted Friday. According to CNN actress Tiffany Haddish narrates the special, which premieres December 4. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg are among the celebrities who also make guest appearances in the show. It will feature lots of cheerful musical numbers in festive winter settings.

Christmas came early—you can get 6 months of HBO Max for 22% off right now

 This HBO Max deal saves you 22% on a six-month subscription to the streaming app, which will feature the new 'Wonder Woman' movie—click for details.
How to host a hot cocoa party outside

 Throw a hot cocoa party outside for a festive and safe Christmas.
The measures were set to span the Christmas holidays and will stay in force until December 31.

The country has one of the world's longest festive seasons, that kicks off in September, but this year Christmas parties and mass gatherings are banned.

Covid: Record deaths in Germany and Russia

 Germany is facing calls for a second lockdown before Christmas.
Here's how you can watch 'Charlie Brown Christmas' this year (after fans raised a ruckus)

 Apple TV+, responding to protest after moving the beloved Peanuts holiday specials to the streaming service, now will allow a single broadcast on PBS.
American short-form mobile video platform Quibi has just launched apps for Apple TV, Android TV and Fire TV. The streaming service company announced the change in an updated support article. The company first made the content more shareable in May and followed that soon after with AirPlay and Chromecast support. A new report in The Information claims that co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg has attempted to sell Quibi's programming to Facebook and NBCUniversal while telling others he may have to shut down the company entirely. As reported by The Verge, Quibi has struggled to scale since its launch, dealing with a lackluster reaction to its first collection of content and a drop in subscribers after its 90-day trial offered at launch ended.

Four new programs have today started streaming on Apple TV+, including Apple's two seasonal...
Mariah Carey is adding another chapter to her Christmas legacy: "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas...
Ariana Grande has joined Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson for a powerful rendition of “Oh Santa!”...
Bad Bunny makes Billboard 200 albums chart history, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" reaches No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and BTS dominate the Mnet Asian Music Awards & Melon Music Awards..

The pair belted out a remixed version of Carey's 2010 hit "Oh Santa!"

