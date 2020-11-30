|
|
|
President-Elect Joe Biden Continues To Add To His Cabinet
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:03s - Published
President-Elect Joe Biden Continues To Add To His Cabinet
President-Elect Joe Biden is moving ahead to fill his cabinet positions, as plans to vaccinate continue and President Trump continues to deny he lost the election.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet picks are quickly running into the political reality of a...
New Zealand Herald - Published
|
Read full article November 29, 2020, 11:58 PM·3 min read US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice...
WorldNews - Published
|
Joe Biden nominated senior members of his economic policy team on Monday, led by former Federal...
Zee News - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Biden to pick Vilsack for agriculture: report
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has begun nominating members of his cabinet and White House team. According to reports on Tuesday (December 8), he plans to nominate Tom Vilsack for agriculture..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19Published
|
Biden Announces 3-Part Plan To Tackle COVID
President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a three-part plan to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
This plan is to take place in his first 100 days as president, says Business Insider.
The plan, he said on..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39Published
|