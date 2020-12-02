Global  
 

January Jones pokes fun at National Enquirer story

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s
January Jones has shot down a tabloid report suggesting her friends are worried about her mental health, by posting to Instagram a letter from a reporter urging her to comment.


