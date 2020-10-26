John Lennon honoured by former bandmates on 40th anniversary of his death

Global  
 

John Lennon has been remembered by former Beatles bandmates Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr on the 40th anniversary of his death on Tuesday (08.12.20).


It's 40 years since Beatles star John Lennon was killed in New York [Video]

Mark David Chapman killed Lennon on December 8, 1980.

 Here's the latest for December 8th: COVID vaccinations begin in Britain; Nobel Prize ceremony held in London; Biden promises 100 million vaccines in 100 days;..
A 'normal man': John Lennon expert on the man behind the legend [Video]

Euronews spoke to Jude Kessler, author of myth-busting The John Lennon Series.

Paul McCartney: 'Peter Jackson's Beatles film reminds me when the Fab Four were friends' [Video]

The My Love singer admits he often worries that he might have been behind the band's break-up, but the new film, The Beatles: Get Back, hammers home that's not the case.

Paul McCartney has a yoga group with Alec Baldwin [Video]

Sir Paul McCartney has his own yoga group with Alec Baldwin and Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels.

Kittens Lennon and Ringo get by with a little help from their friends [Video]

A kitten named after John Lennon when he was found on what would have been TheBeatles star’s 80th birthday has adopted the role of big brother to a smallercat called Ringo. Ginger tabby Lennon was named by RSPCA inspector and Beatlesfan Anthony Joynes after he was discovered by students on John Lennon Drive inLiverpool earlier this month. The frightened cat was taken to the RSPCA Wirraland Chester branch to be cared for and has since become inseparable from atiny black and white kitten.

John Lennon remembered on 40th anniversary of death

 Fans gathered at New York's Central Park Tuesday to remember John Lennon on the 40th anniversary of his death. The former Beatle was shot and killed by Mark..
Fans gathered at New York's Central Park Tuesday to remember John Lennon on the 40th anniversary of...
John Lennon's final interview explored in new documentary

The coming week will bring the 40th anniversary of the murder of John Lennon. The former Beatle was...
Paul McCartney marks anniversary of ‘incredible Scouser’ John Lennon’s death

Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr have marked the 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder in...
A Montage Of CBS 2's Coverage Of The John Lennon Assassination [Video]

This montage, compiled in 2010, shows CBS 2's coverage from Dec. 9, 1980, the day after John Lennon was assassinated in New York.

John Lennon Remembered 40 Years After His Killing [Video]

Tuesday marks 40 years since one of the greatest tragedies in the music world: The day that John Lennon was shot and killed. Michael George reports.

WEB EXTRAL John Lennon Memorial at Strawberry Fields [Video]

Fans of John Lennon visited the memorial known as "Strawberry Fields" in New York's Central Park on Tuesday (12/8). The Beatles legend was shot and killed outside his nearby apartment building 40 years..

