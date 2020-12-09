Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brussels wants to give Europol more powers in bid to tackle terrorism

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Brussels wants to give Europol more powers in bid to tackle terrorism

Brussels wants to give Europol more powers in bid to tackle terrorism

A spate of recent terrorist attacks prompted the European Commission (EC) to publish the measures earlier than initially planned.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Europol Europol


European Commission European Commission Executive branch of the European Union

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels [Video]

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels, where talks on a post-Brexit deal are scheduled with the European Commission President Ursula vonder Leyen. Time is running out to reach a deal before December 31, when the UKstops following EU trading rules.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove [Video]

'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove

Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "If sweet reason prevails, we can get an agreement" said the cabinet minister. "I've got confidence in the Prime Minister to stand up for the UK's interests", he added. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published
Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for last-minute Brexit deal dinner [Video]

Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for last-minute Brexit deal dinner

Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels in an attempt to reach a breakthrough on apost-Brexit trade deal over dinner with European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen. The Prime Minister and the EU chief will try to salvagenegotiations on Wednesday evening after the UK Government droppedcontroversial plans that would have allowed ministers to break internationallaw. The olive branch came after the two sides reached an agreement on theimplementation of the Brexit divorce deal as time rapidly runs out to the endof the transition period on December 31.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published