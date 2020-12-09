Holiday Shop Local: Trinkets & Treasures

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 minute ago

We are c1 3 here in richmond, kentucky shopping for the holidays.

I love my job.

And you know what?

We are here at the richmond mall and we are shopping at trinkets & treasures.

This place has everything that you need.

Cassandra gross is the owner, and she just loves helping people find that perfect gift for that difficult person that you're shopping for in your life.

But they also do customized personalized gifts, which is really cool.

They do the embroidery, the sublimation printing, they do vinyl, they do it all.

And then also, if you have that little child in your life that you're looking for the cutest outfit for, this place has it.

Some of the cutest outfits.

It makes me wish i had a little girl.

I have two boys.

I wish i had a little girl to dress, because some of the cutest dresses are in here right now.

Lyssa-host: but they have locally made items. it's always so hard to find those locally made items, and they have them here.

Bracelets, necklaces, pillows, everything that you could imagine.

So come check it out.

Next time you're in richmond, check out trinkets & treasures right here at the richmond mall.

Welcome back!

During these uncertain times, cash really can