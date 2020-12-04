First person to receive Covid-19 vaccine leaves hospital

Global  
 

A 90-year-old grandmother who became the first person in the world to have the Pfizer vaccine has been discharged from hospital.

Margaret Keenan was given the coronavirus jab at University Hospital Coventry on Tuesday.

She had been admitted to the hospital a few days before her jab.

Mrs Keenan, who marks her 91st birthday next week, was one of about 100 people vaccinated on the first day of the rollout at Coventry.

Report by Thomasl.

