One week on: how Trump handled losing the US election – video report

From making baseless claims of voter fraud to false declarations of victory, Donald Trump has been criticised for undermining democracy through his refusal to concede the US election.

Joe Biden became the president-elect after several days of vote counting, and when the race was called for the former vice-president, Trump sent out several angry tweets – without any evidence – alleging vote count irregularities and is still yet to speak out publicly or call Biden to acknowledge the result · President-elect says ‘This is the time to heal’ in victory speech · The path to Joe Biden’s victory: five days in five minutes - video highlights