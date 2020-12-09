How senior Republicans have reacted to Trump's refusal to concede election

Along with the president himself, the vast majority of Republican politicians have refused to accept Trump's election loss.

The former president George W Bush was among a handful of Republicans who have congratulated the Biden-Harris team, while the senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, said Trump was '100% within his rights' to question election results.

The US attorney general, William Barr, has authorised federal prosecutors to begin investigating 'substantial allegations' of voter irregularities