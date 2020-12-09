Spain starts sending migrants home
More than 22,000 people reached the Canary Islands this year, with at least 8,000 arrivals recorded in November alone.
Spain migrant crisis: Deaths and arrivals surge on Canary IslandsGrowing desperation and a surge in deaths - thousands of migrants seek asylum on Spain's Canary Islands.
Migrant boat capsizes off Canary IslandsA boat with 35 migrants of North African origin on board was heading towards the Canary Islands when it capsized on Tuesday, emergency services said. Olivia Chan reports.
Teleworking holidays: Canary Islands try to attract Europe's growing numbers of remote workersAs winter kicks in, some flexible workers are looking to ditch often lonely and isolated home offices for warmer climes, something the Canary Islands want to cash in on following the impact of the coronavirus on its main source of income: tourism.
16-year-old travels 5,000 kilometres across 7 countries to find a better lifeThis teenage migrant crossed seven countries, two continents and the ocean in search of a better life after mistreatment in his home country of Cameroon.
Canary Islands migrants: Spain struggles as African arrivals riseLocal government is overwhelmed as 9,000 migrants from Africa arrive in the past month alone.
Senegalese migrants vow to sail to Europe againA surge of migrants leaving Senegal for Europe in the last few weeks has left hundreds dead at sea and thousands stranded on the Spanish island of Gran Canarias. Soraya Ali reports.