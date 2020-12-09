Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spain starts sending migrants home

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Spain starts sending migrants home

Spain starts sending migrants home

More than 22,000 people reached the Canary Islands this year, with at least 8,000 arrivals recorded in November alone.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Canary Islands Canary Islands Archipelago in the Atlantic and autonomous community of Spain

Europe migrant crisis: Ten days of Atlantic peril in search of Spain

 More than 19,000 African migrants have crossed to the Canary Islands this year alone but hundreds died.
BBC News
Spain migrant crisis: Deaths and arrivals surge on Canary Islands [Video]

Spain migrant crisis: Deaths and arrivals surge on Canary Islands

Growing desperation and a surge in deaths - thousands of migrants seek asylum on Spain's Canary Islands.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:57Published
Migrant boat capsizes off Canary Islands [Video]

Migrant boat capsizes off Canary Islands

A boat with 35 migrants of North African origin on board was heading towards the Canary Islands when it capsized on Tuesday, emergency services said. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:00Published
Teleworking holidays: Canary Islands try to attract Europe's growing numbers of remote workers [Video]

Teleworking holidays: Canary Islands try to attract Europe's growing numbers of remote workers

As winter kicks in, some flexible workers are looking to ditch often lonely and isolated home offices for warmer climes, something the Canary Islands want to cash in on following the impact of the coronavirus on its main source of income: tourism.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Two found dead in Spain after fire ravages building occupied by squatters

Firefighters in Spain have found two bodies in an abandoned building occupied by migrants and other...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Europe migrant crisis: Ten days of Atlantic peril in search of Spain

More than 19,000 African migrants have crossed to the Canary Islands this year alone but hundreds...
BBC News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

16-year-old travels 5,000 kilometres across 7 countries to find a better life [Video]

16-year-old travels 5,000 kilometres across 7 countries to find a better life

This teenage migrant crossed seven countries, two continents and the ocean in search of a better life after mistreatment in his home country of Cameroon.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:37Published
Canary Islands migrants: Spain struggles as African arrivals rise [Video]

Canary Islands migrants: Spain struggles as African arrivals rise

Local government is overwhelmed as 9,000 migrants from Africa arrive in the past month alone.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published
Senegalese migrants vow to sail to Europe again [Video]

Senegalese migrants vow to sail to Europe again

A surge of migrants leaving Senegal for Europe in the last few weeks has left hundreds dead at sea and thousands stranded on the Spanish island of Gran Canarias. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:56Published