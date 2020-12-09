Spain starts sending migrants home

More than 22,000 people reached the Canary Islands this year, with at least 8,000 arrivals recorded in November alone.

Teleworking holidays: Canary Islands try to attract Europe's growing numbers of remote workers As winter kicks in, some flexible workers are looking to ditch often lonely and isolated home offices for warmer climes, something the Canary Islands want to cash in on following the impact of the coronavirus on its main source of income: tourism.

Migrant boat capsizes off Canary Islands A boat with 35 migrants of North African origin on board was heading towards the Canary Islands when it capsized on Tuesday, emergency services said. Olivia Chan reports.

Spain migrant crisis: Deaths and arrivals surge on Canary Islands Growing desperation and a surge in deaths - thousands of migrants seek asylum on Spain's Canary Islands.

More than 19,000 African migrants have crossed to the Canary Islands this year alone but hundreds died.

Archipelago in the Atlantic and autonomous community of Spain

Canary Islands Archipelago in the Atlantic and autonomous community of Spain

More than 19,000 African migrants have crossed to the Canary Islands this year alone but hundreds...

Firefighters in Spain have found two bodies in an abandoned building occupied by migrants and other...