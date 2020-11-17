Shannon Sharpe: James Harden would not be a good fit with Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid at 76ers | UNDISPUTED

According to the latest reports out of Houston, James Harden has let the Rockets know he would be open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers or potentially another team that is considered a title contender.

There have be no reported serious talks between the two teams but Harden has made it clear he wants to move on from the Houston Rockets as he continues to hold out.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Harden's willingness to be traded to the 76ers.