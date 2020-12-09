Map Shows Kentucky Regions Nearing Hospital Capacity
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is warning the Commonwealth that hospitals in many parts of the state are nearing full capacity.
Beshear is warning this could make it more difficult for people seeking treatment.
On tuesday -- team kentucky releasing this map of hospitalizations across the commonwealth.
The map shows hospital capacity breaking it down region by region.
Capacity for inpatient beds -- icu beds -- or ventilators is at or above 80- percent in four parts of the state.
In our area -- the outlook is not as bleak... but since the beginning of november -- hospitalizations are up roughly 17-percent according to data from the governor