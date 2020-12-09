Watch: Farmers reject Centre's offer; Opposition leaders meet President

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, commented on the ongoing farmer protests. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the BJP leader said that a solution can only be found via discussions, and farmers shouldn't be 'stubborn' by claiming to not end the agitation until the 3 contentious agri-reform laws are repealed. Calling the legislations pro-farmer, Chouhan said that protests were being seen in only a few parts of India, and the majority of farmers were in favour of the laws. Watch the full video for more.
Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral AK Jain said that the focus of the Indian Navy is on maritime domain awareness considering the security threat in the Indian Ocean Region. ”Security threat in the Indian Ocean out at sea has gone up. So our entire focus has been on maritime domain awareness in the Indian Ocean Region. We maintain surveillance with P-8Is, Dornier aircraft and helicopters 24x7. We are getting four more P-8Is,” said AK Jain on the occasion of Navy Day. President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wished on the occasion of Navy Day. PM Modi also wished all the valorous navy personnel and their families. Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year. Watch the video for more.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin distributed relief material in Chennai among people who got affected due to flood-like situation in the wake of cyclone 'Burevi'. The event took place in Ambedkar Nagar of Kolathur area. The cyclonic storm impacted coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.