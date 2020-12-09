Watch: Farmers reject Centre's offer; Opposition leaders meet President

Farmer unions have rejected the proposal sent by the Centre to end the impasse over the new farm laws.

The agitating farmers have also called for a nationwide protest on December 14.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Opposition party leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding roll back of the three contentious farm laws.

The five-member delegation of opposition leaders included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI general secretary D Raja and DMK leader TKS Elangovan.

Watch the full video for more.