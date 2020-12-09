Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Farmers reject Centre's offer; Opposition leaders meet President

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:48s - Published
Watch: Farmers reject Centre's offer; Opposition leaders meet President

Watch: Farmers reject Centre's offer; Opposition leaders meet President

Farmer unions have rejected the proposal sent by the Centre to end the impasse over the new farm laws.

The agitating farmers have also called for a nationwide protest on December 14.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Opposition party leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding roll back of the three contentious farm laws.

The five-member delegation of opposition leaders included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI general secretary D Raja and DMK leader TKS Elangovan.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Farmer Farmer Person that works in agriculture

Our protest 'apolitical', insist farmers

 Farmer leaders have insisted that their ongoing protest against the Centre's new farm laws is "apolitical". The statement by the farmers came after photos of..
IndiaTimes
Farmer protest | 'Being stubborn not the solution': MP CM Shivraj #HTLS2020 [Video]

Farmer protest | 'Being stubborn not the solution': MP CM Shivraj #HTLS2020

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, commented on the ongoing farmer protests. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the BJP leader said that a solution can only be found via discussions, and farmers shouldn't be 'stubborn' by claiming to not end the agitation until the 3 contentious agri-reform laws are repealed. Calling the legislations pro-farmer, Chouhan said that protests were being seen in only a few parts of India, and the majority of farmers were in favour of the laws. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:19Published

Ram Nath Kovind Ram Nath Kovind 14th and current President of India

Opposition delegation meets President, seeks repeal of farm laws

 A delegation of opposition parties including Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Left leaders on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind seeking repeal of the three..
IndiaTimes

No hope from President on farm laws, says Digvijaya Singh

 Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said, he does not have any hope from President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of his meeting with a joint delegation of..
IndiaTimes
‘Navy’s focus is on maritime domain awareness in Indian Ocean’: ENC chief [Video]

‘Navy’s focus is on maritime domain awareness in Indian Ocean’: ENC chief

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral AK Jain said that the focus of the Indian Navy is on maritime domain awareness considering the security threat in the Indian Ocean Region. ”Security threat in the Indian Ocean out at sea has gone up. So our entire focus has been on maritime domain awareness in the Indian Ocean Region. We maintain surveillance with P-8Is, Dornier aircraft and helicopters 24x7. We are getting four more P-8Is,” said AK Jain on the occasion of Navy Day. President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wished on the occasion of Navy Day. PM Modi also wished all the valorous navy personnel and their families. Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year. Watch the video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:14Published

Sharad Pawar Sharad Pawar

NCP terms as baseless speculation over Pawar helming UPA

 The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday termed as baseless media speculation that its chief Sharad Pawar may head the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).
IndiaTimes

Sharad Pawar has all capabilities to lead country: Sanjay Raut

 Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said NCP chief Sharad Pawar has all the qualities to lead the country.
IndiaTimes

Sitaram Yechury Sitaram Yechury Indian politician

Farmers stir gives opposition rallying point; 18 parties support bandh

 Leaders of 11 parties, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, DMK chief M K Stalin, NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Left..
IndiaTimes

Prominent opposition leaders issue joint statement backing farmers' stir and Dec 8 Bharat Bandh

 Prominent opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK chief MK Stalin and..
IndiaTimes

D. Raja D. Raja


Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Centre taking away fundamental rights of poor, says Rahul Gandhi

 "Modi government is taking away the fundamental rights of the poor. It is a crime against humanity. For the better future of the country, we have to respect the..
IndiaTimes

Government should not be under illusion, farmers will not compromise: Rahul Gandhi

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that government should not be under the misunderstanding that farmers will back off from their protest and the..
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi, other Opposition leaders meet President, ask for repeal of farm laws

 Talking to the media after submitting a memorandum to the President, the leaders said the farm bills were passed "without proper discussions.
DNA

Nationalist Congress Party Nationalist Congress Party Political party in India


Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Political party in India

Cyclone 'Burevi' aftermath: MK Stalin distributes relief material [Video]

Cyclone 'Burevi' aftermath: MK Stalin distributes relief material

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin distributed relief material in Chennai among people who got affected due to flood-like situation in the wake of cyclone 'Burevi'. The event took place in Ambedkar Nagar of Kolathur area. The cyclonic storm impacted coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Prominent opposition leaders issue joint statement backing farmers' stir and Dec 8 Bharat Bandh

Prominent opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPM...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Covid, farmers’ protest, Love Jihad law #HTLS 2020 [Video]

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Covid, farmers’ protest, Love Jihad law #HTLS 2020

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He spoke about his personal experience of getting infected by Covid,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 26:11Published
Farmers’ protest: Govt ‘ready to discuss proposal’ reiterates MSP, APMC points [Video]

Farmers’ protest: Govt ‘ready to discuss proposal’ reiterates MSP, APMC points

The government on Thursday asked farmer groups to consider its proposals for amending the Acts to address their concerns and said it is open to discussing its offer further whenever the unions want,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 10:33Published
Watch: JP Nadda's convoy attacked in Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya injured [Video]

Watch: JP Nadda's convoy attacked in Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya injured

Stones were hurled at BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal. The incident took place when the convoy was on its way to Diamond Harbour from Kolkata. CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:46Published