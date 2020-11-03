Save A Life campaign to benefit animal organizations

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 6 minutes ago

The 2020 Staffworks Fund Save A Life Campaign will be matching donations through Dec.

Staffworks will match donations made to 39 animal welfare organzations thorugh december 31st.

The pandemic has effected all aspects of life..

Including funds for local animal shelters.

The money raised helps with care for animals, help housing homeless or abused animals, spay and neuter programs and pet food pantries.

Animal organizations do not typically receive state or federal funding, so they're really dependant for a huge amount of their budget on community donations. All of the animal oganizations are suffering because of it. The match is dollar for dollar up to ten thousand dollars for each organization... and there are further incentives from there.

Since 2014... the campaign has raised more than 3 million dollars for non profit organizations caring for at-risk animals in our communities.

