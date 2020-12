Dianne Feinstein sent a letter to the Air Force Tuesday asking why Vandenberg Air Force Base is no longer a finalist for the new Space Command headquarters.



Related videos from verified sources Florida Named One Of 6 Finalists For US Space Command Headquarters



Patrick Air Force Base, along the state's Space Coast in Brevard County, is one of six finalists to be home of the U.S. Space Command headquarters, the latest of 11 unified command under the U.S... Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:31 Published 3 weeks ago New US space command headquarters could be in Brevard County



Patrick Air Force Base is one of the finalist for a new US space command headquarters. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:26 Published 3 weeks ago Redstone Arsenal finalist for Space Command HQ



Redstone Arsenal finalist for Space Command HQ Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL Published 3 weeks ago