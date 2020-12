Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:22s - Published 4 days ago

Nick Wright: Eagles should trade Wentz to Colts, talks LeBron & Kyrie duo | THE HERD

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles' next move with Carson Wentz & the drama in the NBA around LeBron James & Kyrie Irving.

Nick feels the Eagles only move is to trade Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason.