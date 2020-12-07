Johnson, von der Leyen will meet in Brussels as Brexit clock ticks

Both the UK and the EU fear they will be unable to reach a deal before the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

'Back down or it's no-deal', UK PM Johnson warns EU British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Wednesday it must scrap demands which he says are unacceptable if there is to be a Brexit trade deal to avoid a turbulent breakup in three weeks.

Boris Johnson says the UK must be able to follow its own rules as he prepares for crunch trip to Brussels.

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels, where talks on a post-Brexit deal are scheduled with the European Commission President Ursula vonder Leyen. Time is running out to reach a deal before December 31, when the UKstops following EU trading rules.

Boris Johnson arrives in Brussels Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Brussels ahead of his meeting with European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over a Brexit trade deal. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn