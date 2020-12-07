Global  
 

Johnson, von der Leyen will meet in Brussels as Brexit clock ticks

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Both the UK and the EU fear they will be unable to reach a deal before the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.


City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

Boris Johnson arrives in Brussels [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Brussels ahead of his meeting with European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over a Brexit trade deal. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published

Brexit: Boris Johnson in crunch EU trade deal talks in Brussels

 Boris Johnson and the European Commission president try to break deadlock at Brussels dinner.
BBC News
Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels [Video]

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels, where talks on a post-Brexit deal are scheduled with the European Commission President Ursula vonder Leyen. Time is running out to reach a deal before December 31, when the UKstops following EU trading rules.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

UK PM: EU demands in Brexit talks 'unacceptable'

 Boris Johnson says the UK must be able to follow its own rules as he prepares for crunch trip to Brussels.
BBC News

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

'Back down or it's no-deal', UK PM Johnson warns EU [Video]

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Wednesday it must scrap demands which he says are unacceptable if there is to be a Brexit trade deal to avoid a turbulent breakup in three weeks.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Poland, Hungary accept German EU budget offer as 'D-Day' approaches [Video]

Poland, Hungary accept German EU budget offer as 'D-Day' approaches

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:45Published

UK PM Johnson and EU's Von der Leyen to meet in Brussels as Brexit trade deal differences persist

euronews - Published Also reported by •Sky News•BBC News


No-deal Brexit fears rise as Johnson heads for last supper in Brussels

WorldNews - Published Also reported by •FT.com


Brexit: Johnson to go to Brussels for face-to-face meeting with Von der Leyen

WorldNews - Published Also reported by •BBC News•NYTimes.com



Union boss holding out hope for good EU deal for fishermen [Video]

Barry Deas, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen'sOrganisations, says he is still holding out hope for a resolution over fishingrights as part of Brexit trade negotiations.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
A good deal is still there to be done, says PM [Video]

The prime minister has told MPs that "a good deal is there to be done" ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this afternoon. Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson also admitted..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:13Published
Boris Johnson: A good Brexit deal is still there to be done [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells MPs that “a good deal is there to be done”ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen. He explains that the EU wascurrently insisting on terms which no "prime..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published