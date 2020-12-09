Video Credit: We Should Talk - Duration: 39:59s - Published 4 days ago

Real Housewives of Potomac's Wendy Osefo looks back at her memorable first season

Wendy Osefo made a splash when she joined "The Real Housewives of Potomac" for its fifth — and best — season.

Gibson Johns interviews Wendy about her first season of reality TV, including the hoopla surrounding her four degrees, the Monique and Candiace feud, cultivating relationships with her cast members and how it played into her career as a political commentator.

She also previewed the sure-to-be-explosive three-part reunion, which will air this month on Bravo.