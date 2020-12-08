Global  
 

Boris Johnson in Brussels in bid to break trade deal deadlock

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, receives the UK PrimeMinister Boris Johnson in Brussels.


Boris Johnson arrives in Brussels [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Brussels ahead of his meeting with European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over a Brexit trade deal. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published

Brexit: Boris Johnson in crunch EU trade deal talks in Brussels

 Boris Johnson and the European Commission president try to break deadlock at Brussels dinner.
BBC News
Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels [Video]

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels, where talks on a post-Brexit deal are scheduled with the European Commission President Ursula vonder Leyen. Time is running out to reach a deal before December 31, when the UKstops following EU trading rules.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
'Back down or it's no-deal', UK PM Johnson warns EU [Video]

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Wednesday it must scrap demands which he says are unacceptable if there is to be a Brexit trade deal to avoid a turbulent breakup in three weeks.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Johnson, von der Leyen will meet in Brussels as Brexit clock ticks [Video]

Both the UK and the EU fear they will be unable to reach a deal before the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:28Published

A good deal is still there to be done, says PM [Video]

The prime minister has told MPs that "a good deal is there to be done" ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this afternoon. Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson also admitted that the EU is currently insisting on terms which no prime minister could accept. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:13Published
Boris Johnson: A good Brexit deal is still there to be done [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells MPs that “a good deal is there to be done”ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen. He explains that the EU wascurrently insisting on terms which no "prime minister should accept".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Brussels wants to give Europol more powers in bid to tackle terrorism [Video]

A spate of recent terrorist attacks prompted the European Commission (EC) to publish the measures earlier than initially planned.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:47Published

PM: Brexit trade deal 'looking very, very difficult at the moment'

Boris Johnson has said the conclusion of a Brexit trade deal is "looking very, very difficult at the...
Sky News - Published

Boris Johnson and the European Commission president try to break deadlock at Brussels dinner.
BBC News - Published

Live: Boris Johnson answers questions from MPs after UK's first day of mass vaccinations

Boris Johnson faces questions from MPs after UK's first day of mass vaccinations against the...
euronews - Published


Merkel insists 'still a chance' of Brexit agreement [Video]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says "there is still the chance of anagreement" between Britain and the European Union as the two parties seek apost-Brexit trade deal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published
'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove [Video]

Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "If sweet..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:52Published
Brexit endgame: Boris Johnson heads to Brussels as UK and EU make last-ditch effort to reach deal [Video]

The UK Prime Minister will have dinner with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a final push for a post-Brexit deal, barely three weeks before an economic rupture beckons at the end of the..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 06:05Published