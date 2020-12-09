Stuff the Bus toy fundraiser halfway to goal in Florence

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 minute ago

New at four!

A radio d-j in the shoals is living on a bus until it's filled with 3-thousand toys!

Hunter jackson told us he's about halfway to that goal!

And he said right now - they really need gifts for middle school and high school students.

Jackson's been on the bus for 11 days now.

He said it's a little cold and not the most lavish set-up - but he's doing it for his community and the kids.

<not knowing what this year would throw at us it is more difficult because not only do more people need but less people can help.

> jackson is committed to staying on the bus until they reach they goal of 3-thousand toys.

The toys will go direcly to shoals school systems to help students and their families who are