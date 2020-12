Related videos from verified sources 'Wonder Woman 1984' Heading to HBO Max, 'Pink Panther' Movie in the Works and More Stories | THR News



'Woman 1984' is hitting theaters that remain open and HBO Max on Christmas Day, TikTok megastar Addison Rae opens up to The Hollywood Reporter about her big screen debut in 'He's All That', Wonder and.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:22 Published 3 weeks ago How did Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian become friends?



So how did Kourtney Kardashian and TikTok's highest-paid star, Addison Rae, become BFFs? Page Six detailed the friendship timeline of the unlikely pair. It all started after Kardashian deleted her son.. Credit: Page Six Duration: 02:19 Published on October 15, 2020